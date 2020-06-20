Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Buys 236 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $625.12 per share, with a total value of $147,528.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $625.57 per share, with a total value of $147,634.52.

On Friday, June 12th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 238 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $627.00 per share, with a total value of $149,226.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 5 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $524.35 per share, with a total value of $2,621.75.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 414 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.71 per share, with a total value of $211,847.94.

On Monday, May 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 288 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $520.19 per share, with a total value of $149,814.72.

On Friday, May 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 176 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $521.55 per share, with a total value of $91,792.80.

On Monday, April 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 1 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $515.10 per share, with a total value of $515.10.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 1 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $471.03 per share, with a total value of $471.03.

On Monday, April 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 1 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $475.03 per share, with a total value of $475.03.

On Friday, April 3rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.87 per share, with a total value of $1,373.61.

TPL stock opened at $614.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $838.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $576.31 and its 200 day moving average is $629.08.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 60.22%. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.