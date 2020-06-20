Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $161,661.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,957,363.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $152.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $160.76.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.