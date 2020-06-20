Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.64 ($61.40).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA KGX opened at €54.18 ($60.88) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.00. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($91.93).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.