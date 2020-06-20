KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLXE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Gabelli cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director Amin J. Khoury sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $249,000.00. Also, Director Theodore L. Weise acquired 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $44,580.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,618.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $2.52 on Friday. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $63.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.45.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.39. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 69.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

