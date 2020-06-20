Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

RDSMY stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke DSM’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

