Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.12% of Kraton worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 105,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kraton from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Kraton stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $505.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.11. Kraton Corp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Kraton had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $427.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

