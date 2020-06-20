Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRUS. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

KRUS stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $137.61 million and a P/E ratio of 61.11. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

