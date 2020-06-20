LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €116.84 ($131.29).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.50 ($134.27) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €121.26 ($136.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €112.02 and a 200 day moving average of €107.01. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($110.67).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

