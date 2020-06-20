Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 12,957 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in 51job were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in 51job by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,969,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,690,000 after purchasing an additional 385,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 51job by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,846,000 after buying an additional 170,150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in 51job by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,366,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,891,000 after buying an additional 101,873 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 51job by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after buying an additional 64,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 51job by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,246,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,494,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.05. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $92.61.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

