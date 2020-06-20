Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 40,715 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 48.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,715 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Generac were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $5,521,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 357,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $41,093,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,075,000 after purchasing an additional 71,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.81. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $123.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,886 shares of company stock worth $4,820,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.