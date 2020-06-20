Legal & General Group Plc Buys 41,411 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of Coty worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,628,000 after acquiring an additional 570,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,255,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,560,000 after buying an additional 1,847,560 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $43,006,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after buying an additional 1,966,593 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $4.72 on Friday. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

