Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,498 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,212,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,480,000 after purchasing an additional 166,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,218,000 after purchasing an additional 83,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

