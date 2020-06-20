Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.32% of Anixter International worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Anixter International by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 95,884 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Anixter International by 112.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 107,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Anixter International by 151.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Anixter International by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixter International alerts:

NYSE:AXE opened at $97.87 on Friday. Anixter International Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Anixter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.