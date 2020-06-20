Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 77.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 1,034,663 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Under Armour by 15,685.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 431,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 428,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 61.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 119,679 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

UA stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

