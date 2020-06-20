Legal & General Group Plc Has $9.38 Million Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,838 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.05% of Match Group worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,106,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 317.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $95.73 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,102 shares of company stock worth $8,853,507. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

