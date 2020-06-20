Legal & General Group Plc Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $438,811,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,360,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after buying an additional 1,528,680 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,699,000 after buying an additional 962,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,946,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.74.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

