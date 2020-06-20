Legal & General Group Plc Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of Columbia Property Trust worth $9,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,574,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXP. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

CXP stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

In other news, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,081.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

