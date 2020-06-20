Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,882,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

