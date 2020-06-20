Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wayfair from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.29.

In other news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $74,901.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,362.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $71,537.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,896,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,163 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,146. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $212.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 3.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.