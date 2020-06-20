Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 5,836 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of LogMeIn worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at $3,631,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 8,517.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,587 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at $1,924,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at $77,611,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LOGM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

NASDAQ LOGM opened at $85.00 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

