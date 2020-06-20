Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.39% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.47. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

