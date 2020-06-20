Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 70.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 40.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $850,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,541. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Novanta stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. Novanta Inc has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

