Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of United Therapeutics worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,654,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,194,000 after acquiring an additional 332,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,624,000 after acquiring an additional 255,101 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,610 shares of company stock worth $19,031,356. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $118.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $127.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

