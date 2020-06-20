Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on LII. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Lennox International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Lennox International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 305,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Lennox International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

LII opened at $221.78 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The firm had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

