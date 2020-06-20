LGL Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after acquiring an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.