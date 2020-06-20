Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LGD stock opened at C$1.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Liberty Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.59 million and a PE ratio of -35.96.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

