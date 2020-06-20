Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.07). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $706.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $16.79.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $472.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.43 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 322,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

