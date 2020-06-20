LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,032,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,683,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at $493,724.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIVN stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

