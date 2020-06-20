LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rowe raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $53.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $32,609.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,530.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.