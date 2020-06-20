LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of LiveRamp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.38.

LiveRamp stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $32,609.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,530.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145,594 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

