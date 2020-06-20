MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) vs. O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Head-To-Head Analysis

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions -76.21% -12.55% -3.36% O2Micro International -4.29% -4.83% -4.08%

Volatility & Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and O2Micro International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.63%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and O2Micro International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $499.71 million 4.43 -$383.80 million ($0.60) -55.33 O2Micro International $60.93 million 0.71 -$5.04 million ($0.29) -5.69

O2Micro International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. MACOM Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats O2Micro International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radar, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/PON; data centers; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

