Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after acquiring an additional 237,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 28.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 237,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 134,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35. Magellan Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, COO James E. Murray acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.63 per share, with a total value of $304,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $111,077.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

