MakeMyTrip (MMYT) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) is one of 17 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MakeMyTrip to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

40.9% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -28.39% -11.55% -9.62% MakeMyTrip Competitors -21.58% -19.95% -7.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MakeMyTrip and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $486.01 million -$167.76 million -10.66 MakeMyTrip Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 21.48

MakeMyTrip’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MakeMyTrip. MakeMyTrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MakeMyTrip and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 1 0 1 0 2.00 MakeMyTrip Competitors 210 826 1362 55 2.51

MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.81%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 7.95%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MakeMyTrip’s peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MakeMyTrip peers beat MakeMyTrip on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing. It allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, makemytrip.ae, makemytrip.com.sg, us.makemytrip.com, and redbus.in; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, including call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2018, the company had 14 company-owned travel stores and 30 approximately franchisee-owned travel stores. MakeMyTrip Limited serves leisure travelers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurgaon, India.

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.