Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $49,124,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,458,000 after purchasing an additional 279,939 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $4,493,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 65,114 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,246,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,548,000 after purchasing an additional 62,144 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total value of $135,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,846.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,150.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $131.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

