Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,263 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.97% of Marten Transport worth $22,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Marten Transport by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $246,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,832.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $337,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,565. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

