Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.24. Mason Graphite shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 61,591 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.35 price target on Mason Graphite and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $29.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

About Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

