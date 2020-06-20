Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCFT. TheStreet lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MCFT opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 125.7% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 157,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 87,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 44,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

