Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Medifast worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,811,537.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MED stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 65.66%. On average, analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

