Medusa Mining (ASX:MML) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.69. Medusa Mining shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 56,140 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.67. The company has a market cap of $141.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

About Medusa Mining (ASX:MML)

Medusa Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, mining, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for silver and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Co-O mine covering 596 square kilometers located in the Philippines.

