Michael Bane Purchases 9,086 Shares of Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) Stock

Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) insider Michael Bane bought 9,086 shares of Apax Global Alpha stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £12,629.54 ($16,074.25).

Michael Bane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Michael Bane bought 42 shares of Apax Global Alpha stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of GBX 5,544 ($70.56).

APAX opened at GBX 136.40 ($1.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.97. Apax Global Alpha Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.36).

About Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

