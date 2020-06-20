Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $198.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

