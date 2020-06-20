Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s 4th Largest Position

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 165.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,951 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

