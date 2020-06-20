Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,038,520 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 301,449 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Microsoft worth $794,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 93.0% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 10.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 48.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,974,480 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 2,283,435 shares during the period. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% during the first quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 221,053 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

