Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,773,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 293,186 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Microsoft worth $664,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

