MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Imax were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Imax by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Imax during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,624,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 2,262.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 189,725 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Imax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IMAX opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $717.20 million, a P/E ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 1.51. Imax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Imax’s revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

