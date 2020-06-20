MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,018,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $63,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,896,000 after buying an additional 358,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after buying an additional 149,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,516,000 after buying an additional 146,484 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

MAA stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,876 shares of company stock worth $1,053,224 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.