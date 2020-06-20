MML Investors Services LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 30,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ST opened at $37.06 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

