MML Investors Services LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,670 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 243.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 527,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,729,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,105,000 after purchasing an additional 519,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $122.98. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

