MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $3,756,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

