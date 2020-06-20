MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 324 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,699.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $59,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,714.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,604. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BWXT opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

